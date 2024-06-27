Vijayalakshmi Urges Calm Amid Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case

In the wake of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in a murder case, his wife Vijayalakshmi has called for calm among his fanbase. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a fan art and message, referring to Darshan's supporters as 'celebrities' and expressing gratitude for their continued support.

'Call for all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you,' she wrote. 'It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart.'

Vijayalakshmi emphasized their faith in the judicial system, urging fans to remain positive. 'We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead,' she said. 'I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari.'

