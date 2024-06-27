Left Menu

Vijayalakshmi Urges Calm Amid Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case

Vijayalakshmi, wife of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, encourages fans to remain calm and support Darshan amid his arrest in a murder case. She shared her thoughts on Instagram, emphasizing faith in the judiciary. Darshan and 16 others are accused in the murder of fan Renukaswamy.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-06-2024 00:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 00:15 IST
Vijayalakshmi Urges Calm Amid Darshan's Arrest in Murder Case
Darshan Thoogudeepa

In the wake of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in a murder case, his wife Vijayalakshmi has called for calm among his fanbase. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a fan art and message, referring to Darshan's supporters as 'celebrities' and expressing gratitude for their continued support.

'Call for all our celebrities. You all know how much Darshan loves you,' she wrote. 'It is sad that we are in this situation today and that we have to stay at a distance from him. I have spoken to him in detail about the situation outside and it has touched his heart.'

Vijayalakshmi emphasized their faith in the judicial system, urging fans to remain positive. 'We have immense faith in the judicial system of our nation and am sure there will be brighter days ahead,' she said. 'I firmly believe that those attempting to harm Darshan through words/action during his absence will be taken care of by Mother Chamundeshwari.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024