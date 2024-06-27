Left Menu

Muguruza Takes the Helm: First Former Champion to Direct WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza will become the tournament director of the WTA Finals from 2024 to 2026 in Saudi Arabia. As the first former player to direct the event, Muguruza, who retired earlier this year, has a historic legacy, including wins over Serena and Venus Williams.

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 27-06-2024 08:34 IST
Garbiñe Muguruza, the two-time Grand Slam champion who recently announced her retirement, is set to become the tournament director of the WTA Finals from 2024 to 2026, according to an announcement by the women's tennis tour.

Muguruza, the first former player to oversee the season-ending championships, claimed the event's title in 2021. The prestigious tournament, featuring the top eight women's singles players and doubles teams, will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Nov. 2-9 this year.

During her career, Muguruza notably defeated Serena Williams in the 2016 French Open and Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon, making her the only player to win Grand Slam finals against both sisters. She has also reached the pinnacle of the world rankings. Muguruza last played on the tour in January 2023 and announced in April that she would not return to competitive tennis.

