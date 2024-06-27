Entertainment Buzz: Star-Studded Headlines from Taylor Swift to Marilyn Monroe

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Factbox-'Cruel Summer'? Fans splurge on resale tickets as Taylor Swift tours Europe

Some ticket resellers are looking to make a quick buck as American popstar Taylor Swift performs more than 40 shows in 18 cities across Europe this summer. The singer's billion-dollar Eras tour has also led to price hikes in the hospitality industry as "swifties" from North America flock to Europe where tickets could cost as much as 80% less due to stricter consumer protection laws.

Paris Hilton calls for more oversight of foster care programs at US House hearing

Reality TV star Paris Hilton called for greater federal oversight of youth care programs at a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday as she described her traumatic experience in youth care facilities. Hilton, 43, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, has spoken publicly about the emotional and physical abuse she endured when she was placed in residential youth treatment facilities as a teen.

'The Bodyguard' actor Bill Cobbs dies at 90

Bill Cobbs, a prominent Black American actor with roles in more than 150 films and television shows, died on Tuesday at the age of 90, his family said. "A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones," his brother, Thomas Cobbs, wrote on Facebook, adding that he died "peacefully" at his home in California.

'Harry Potter' HBO TV series to be led by 'Succession' alums

HBO announced on Wednesday that its upcoming "Harry Potter" television series will be led by "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner, as writer and showrunner, and Mark Mylod, as director of several episodes. Both Gardiner and Mylod worked on the HBO series "Succession" about a dysfunctional family that runs a media empire, which won 19 Emmys. Gardiner was on the producing team and Mylod served as director and producer.

L.A. city council saves Marilyn Monroe's home from demolition

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to designate actress Marilyn Monroe's former home as a historical landmark on Wednesday, preventing the house where the Hollywood legend died from demolition. The decision comes after a months-long battle between the council and the owners of the home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood. Next-door couple Roy Bank and Brinah Milstein bought the property in July 2023 for $8.35 million with plans to demolish the house to expand their estate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

'The Bear' cooks up excitement for third season at premiere

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series "The Bear" celebrated its third season with hype and hoopla on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalize it.

Tennessee turns failed Graceland auction probe over to federal investigators

Tennessee's attorney general has asked the federal government to take over an investigation into an attempt to auction off Elvis Presley's Graceland estate, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced last month his office was investigating whether any fraud had been carried out.

Explainer-You Need to Calm Down: Why the Taylor Swift economy isn't real

Taylor Swift is taking Europe by storm, prompting some pundits to envisage an economic windfall as fans flock to dozens of sold-out shows from Dublin to Vienna and beyond. It is hoped Swift, along with the Olympics Games in France and the Euro 2024 soccer championship in Germany will provide a shot in the arm for a continent that has just skirted recession for most of the past two years and badly lagged the United States.

Simon Cowell looks for UK's next megastar boy band again

Fourteen years after launching One Direction on "The X Factor", music mogul and television personality Simon Cowell is looking for the UK's next big boy band, embarking on a new project differing from the talent shows he is known for. Cowell will hold auditions for 16-18 year-olds in Liverpool, Dublin and London over the summer in a bid to form megastars on levels not seen in Britain since the best-selling One Direction, who found fame on his televised singing competition "The X Factor" before parting ways several years later.

'Daddio' film eschews glitz for deep conversation between Sean Penn, Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson knew two-time Academy Winner Sean Penn was exactly who she wanted to star in the film "Daddio" as the male lead, but at first, she was not sure how to make it happen.

"The first and only person that I was like, 'Oh he'd be really perfect', was Sean and we kind of thought he would never do it because it's such a small movie with a first-time filmmaker and newer producers," she said.

