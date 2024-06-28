Left Menu

Juhi Babbar: From Bollywood Trials to Theatre Triumphs

Juhi Babbar, advised to play 'stupid characters' to gain recognition in Bollywood, chose instead to step away from film acting. Now a respected name in theatre, Babbar is celebrated for her play 'With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara' and looks forward to meaningful roles in cinema for her son Imaan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:50 IST
Juhi Babbar, an actor who shunned stereotypical Bollywood roles, has carved a niche for herself in the theatre world. Despite initial setbacks in films, Babbar stayed true to her principles, avoiding roles she might regret. Her theatre play 'With Love, Aap ki Saiyaara' is celebrating its 100th show, highlighting the modern Indian woman's struggles.

'I never compromised on my self-respect for a role,' Babbar shared with PTI. Her debut in 'Kash Aap Hamare Hote' flopped, but she refused to take on 'stupid' roles just for recognition. Today, she has no regrets about her decisions, especially in front of her 12-year-old son, Imaan.

Married to actor Anup Soni, and balancing between her theatre group 'Ekjute' and occasional meaningful film roles, Babbar feels fulfilled. Her son's curiosity about her career drives her to seek impactful film roles. The success of her play, initially an online experiment, underscores theatre's powerful resonance and the narrative's relevance about societal norms and women's identities.

