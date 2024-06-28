Left Menu

Riyadh Air Unveils Fashion Collection at Haute Couture Week in Paris

Riyadh Air, a new Saudi Arabian airline owned by the Public Investment Fund, partnered with fashion designer Ashi to debut its inaugural fashion line at Haute Couture Week in Paris. The collection, featuring both menswear and womenswear, draws inspiration from 1950s airline fashion while incorporating modern, sustainable elements.

Riyadh Air made a remarkable entrance into the fashion world by unveiling its first-ever fashion collection during Haute Couture Week in Paris, collaborating with esteemed designer Ashi. The debut showcased 15 looks featuring timeless pieces like cashmere outerwear and custom leather footwear, inspired by 1950s airline fashion but with contemporary flair.

The unveiling also highlighted Riyadh Air's commitment to sustainability, reinforced through their alliance with electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid. This partnership aims to push the boundaries of eco-friendly practices across both the fashion and transport sectors.

CEO Tony Douglas praised the collaboration, emphasizing the global impact Riyadh Air is making. Ashi's bespoke designs, including shades of amethyst inspired by Saudi lavender fields, reflect the airline's dedication to luxury and attention to detail, promising a lasting impression on customers worldwide.

