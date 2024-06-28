Left Menu

Kamal Haasan Praises 'Kalki 2898 AD' for Blending Mythology and Sci-Fi

Kamal Haasan commends the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' for its innovative blend of science fiction and mythology. Starring notable actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, the film portrays a modern-day avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu. Haasan praises the audience’s ability to appreciate complex stories.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:51 IST
Kamal Haasan, the revered actor, director, and producer, lauded 'Kalki 2898 AD' for its unique combination of science fiction and mythology. He emphasized that only countries like Greece and China could compare to India's rich storytelling traditions.

Speaking with reporters in Chennai after viewing the film, Haasan described it as a significant boost for the Indian film industry. 'Director Nag Ashwin chose an excellent script and meticulously crafted it into a blockbuster,' he noted. Featuring an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Haasan himself, the film follows a modern avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Haasan commended the filmmakers for expertly blending genres without leaning too heavily on religious aspects. Although he generally avoids mythology films, Haasan found the storyline compelling and was pleased to contribute to the expansive Kalki universe. He also praised Bachchan's performance and humorously questioned which generation the iconic actor belongs to. Highlighting cinema's universal appeal, Haasan recounted how films like 'Chemeen' and 'Maro Charitra' transcended language barriers to captivate diverse audiences.

