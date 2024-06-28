Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan Ignites Dehradun with Melodies and Tales

The two-day 'Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan' festival commenced in Dehradun on Friday, delighting the audience with an array of performances by poets, storytellers, and singers.

A standout performance was the melodious ghazal by Akashvani Dehradun artist Sanawar Ali Khan, followed by an engaging dastangoi by Syed Sahil Agha, exploring the journey of this artform.

A session featuring author Mahendra Bhishm focused on the challenges of the transgender community, while 'Mehfil-e-Mushaira' showcased contemporary poets like Shariq Kaifi and Azm Shakiri.

The event, organized by Jashne-e-Adab in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism, will also see performances by notable figures such as Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra and Faisal Malik on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)