Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan Ignites Dehradun with Melodies and Tales

The two-day Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan festival in Dehradun began on Friday, featuring poets, storytellers, and singers. Performances included a ghazal by Sanawar Ali Khan and a dastangoi by Syed Sahil Agha. Sessions also covered the transgender community's challenges and contemporary poetry by noted poets.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:39 IST
The two-day 'Sahtyotsav Cultural Karvan' festival commenced in Dehradun on Friday, delighting the audience with an array of performances by poets, storytellers, and singers.

A standout performance was the melodious ghazal by Akashvani Dehradun artist Sanawar Ali Khan, followed by an engaging dastangoi by Syed Sahil Agha, exploring the journey of this artform.

A session featuring author Mahendra Bhishm focused on the challenges of the transgender community, while 'Mehfil-e-Mushaira' showcased contemporary poets like Shariq Kaifi and Azm Shakiri.

The event, organized by Jashne-e-Adab in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism, will also see performances by notable figures such as Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Mishra and Faisal Malik on Saturday.

