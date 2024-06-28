Controversy Erupts Over Bhojshala Survey: SC Guidelines Allegedly Ignored

A storm of controversy has enveloped the 11th-century Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district. A Muslim leader has alleged that Supreme Court guidelines were flagrantly ignored during a recent scientific study conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This historic site has been hotly contested by both Hindus and Muslims, with the latest allegations only adding fuel to the longstanding dispute.

Adding to the complexity, the Muslim community performed their Friday prayers at the site just a day after the ASI concluded its 98-day study. Claiming that the team grossly violated SC directives, Waqar Sadiq, the head cleric of Dhar city, pointed out that the ASI had disregarded instructions to avoid causing damage or conducting excavations without permission from the district collector.

Despite repeated requests for comments, Prashant Patankar, a local ASI official, stated that he was not authorized to speak on the matter. As per the High Court's order, a scientific survey was mandated, and the Supreme Court later ruled that no action could be taken without its specific permission. The site remains a bone of contention, with Hindus worshipping on Tuesdays and Muslims offering prayers on Fridays, each community laying claim to its sacred significance.

