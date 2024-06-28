Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:49 IST
Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' series announced
Poster of 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actors Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome will be seen sharing screen space in a new series titled 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper'. Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, the Netflix series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak. On what audience can expect from the show, co-director and creator Puneet Krishna said, "Tribhuvan Mishra's transformation, driven by desperation and the need to survive, gave us a rich canvas to play with themes of ethics, survival, and those tricky unintended consequences. Writing this series was all about striking the perfect balance between humor and the serious choices he has to make. I can't wait for everyone to meet Tribhuvan and his crazy world. Our amazing ensemble cast really brought all the characters to life, adding so much depth and authenticity."

The drama series is an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps after he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais.

It will be out on July 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

