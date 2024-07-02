Eddie Murphy Returns, Beetlejuice Opens, and 'Inside Out 2' Hits $1 Billion

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Eddie Murphy's 'every man' hero returns in 'Beverly Hills Cop' sequel

After more than a decade of superheroes saving the world on the movie screen, Eddie Murphy is bringing back the character he describes as "every man." Murphy returns as Axel Foley in "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," a new installment in the action comedy franchise that debuted 40 years ago in 1984. The movie lands on Netflix on Wednesday.

Tim Burton's 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to open Venice film festival

"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", directed by Tim Burton, will open this year's Venice Film Festival, bringing with it a slew of Hollywood stars who were largely absent from the Lido red carpet in 2023 because of an actors' strike. The long-awaited sequel to Burton's original 1988 comedy horror classic will be screened out of competition on Aug. 28, giving the 81st edition of the festival a high-profile, glitzy start.

Britain's Ian McKellen will not return to role after stage fall

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, will not return to the role of John Falstaff in a tour after he fell off a London stage mid-performance last month, the play's producers said on Monday.

McKellen was starring in "Player Kings", a production of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Parts One and Two", in the capital's West End theatre district, on June 17 when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage during a fight scene.

'Inside Out 2' hits $1 billion at global box office

Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" has crossed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than three weeks of release, reaching that level in the fastest time of any animated film in history, Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. The film is the highest-grossing movie of the year and the only one to cross $1 billion, said Disney, which owns Pixar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)