Jay Bhanushali roped in to host 'India's Best Dancer 4'

Actor Jay Bhanushali will return as a host for the new season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:57 IST
Actor Jay Bhanushali (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Jay Bhanushali will return as a host for the new season of 'India's Best Dancer'. Jay will co-host the fourth season with ex-contestant Aniket Chauhan.

Excited to return to the show as host, Jay in a statement said, "I'm thrilled to be back as a host for India's Best Dancer Season 4! My bond with Geeta Maa and Terence has been great and I have always been a fan of Karisma Kapoor, so I am really looking forward to hosting this edition of the show. I can't wait to have fun alongside Aniket, who has been a contestant on the previous season of the show." Aniket also expressed his excitement.

"Returning to the show as a co-host is a dream come true for me. Sharing the same stage as the amazing judges, Jay Bhaiya and the new talent of this season will be quite exciting. I haven't hosted before and it's an experience that I am looking forward to, especially with Jay teaching me the tips and tricks of the trade," he said. 'India's Best Dancer Season 4' will premiere on 13th July 2024 on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will be judged by Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. (ANI)

