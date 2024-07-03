Stampede Sparks Unease Yet Villagers Revere Bhole Baba Despite Controversy
Following a stampede at Bhole Baba's 'satsang' in Hathras, which resulted in 121 fatalities, villagers in Kasganj continue to praise the preacher for his charitable nature. Despite his controversial reputation and police intervention, locals insist Baba never solicited donations, maintaining his devotional teachings were always voluntary.
In the aftermath of a deadly stampede at Bhole Baba's religious congregation in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives, villagers from Kasganj district laud the spiritual leader's benevolence and selflessness.
Known for never asking for donations, Bhole Baba, originally a police officer, turned to preaching after seeing people resonate with his spiritual teachings.
While the incident has raised concerns, villagers remain steadfast in their admiration for Baba, highlighting his voluntary approach to religious gatherings and his steadfast commitment to his followers.
