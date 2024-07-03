Stampede Sparks Unease Yet Villagers Revere Bhole Baba Despite Controversy

In the aftermath of a deadly stampede at Bhole Baba's religious congregation in Hathras, which claimed 121 lives, villagers from Kasganj district laud the spiritual leader's benevolence and selflessness.

Known for never asking for donations, Bhole Baba, originally a police officer, turned to preaching after seeing people resonate with his spiritual teachings.

While the incident has raised concerns, villagers remain steadfast in their admiration for Baba, highlighting his voluntary approach to religious gatherings and his steadfast commitment to his followers.

