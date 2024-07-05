Shah Rukh Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Team India After T20 World Cup Win

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a heartwarming message for the Indian men's cricket team, who took a victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday after winning the T20 World Cup.

The 'Pathaan' star, who owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, was overjoyed to see the men in blue happy as they danced and shared their happiness with the spectators gathered to celebrate the heroes' return. In an X post, SRK wrote, 'Seeing the boys so happy and emotional fills my heart with pride…. As Indians, this is such an amazing moment - to see our boys take us to such great heights! Love you all, my Team India… and now dance away all night long. Boys in Blue take away all the blues!'

Shah Rukh also congratulated the BCCI and its head Jay Shah. 'Congratulations to the @BCCI, @JayShah, and the entire support staff that has worked tirelessly behind the scenes so that our boys could soar!' Not just Shah Rukh, but Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanjana Sanghi also congratulated the champions, who won the T20 World Cup last Saturday after defeating South Africa by just seven runs.