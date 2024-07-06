Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday: A Message of Resilience and Gratitude

On his 89th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama conveyed a message of resilience, gratitude, and continued dedication to Lord Buddha's teachings. Despite recovering from knee-replacement surgery in the US, the Dalai Lama reassured his followers of his physical fitness and determination to serve.

He acknowledged slight discomfort due to aging but emphasized overall well-being. Celebrations took place at Mcleodganj with notable attendees, including Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao.

The Tibetan government in exile extended wishes for his long life and reiterated hopes for a reunited Tibetan community. The Dalai Lama expressed heartfelt thanks to Tibetans worldwide for their prayers and urged them to stay happy and relaxed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)