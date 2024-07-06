Left Menu

Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday: A Message of Resilience and Gratitude

The Dalai Lama celebrated his 89th birthday, expressing gratitude for prayers from Tibetans worldwide. Despite recent knee surgery, he remains physically fit and committed to promoting Buddha's teachings. Celebrations were held in Mcleodganj, with dignitaries in attendance. The Tibetan government in exile wished him a long life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:48 IST
Dalai Lama's 89th Birthday: A Message of Resilience and Gratitude
Dalai Lama
  • Country:
  • India

On his 89th birthday, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama conveyed a message of resilience, gratitude, and continued dedication to Lord Buddha's teachings. Despite recovering from knee-replacement surgery in the US, the Dalai Lama reassured his followers of his physical fitness and determination to serve.

He acknowledged slight discomfort due to aging but emphasized overall well-being. Celebrations took place at Mcleodganj with notable attendees, including Sikkim's Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao.

The Tibetan government in exile extended wishes for his long life and reiterated hopes for a reunited Tibetan community. The Dalai Lama expressed heartfelt thanks to Tibetans worldwide for their prayers and urged them to stay happy and relaxed.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024