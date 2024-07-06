Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Receives Standing Ovation at Wimbledon

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar received a standing ovation from the crowd at Centre Court, Wimbledon, on Saturday afternoon.

Dressed in a beige suit, Tendulkar smiled warmly and waved as the enthusiastic crowd acknowledged him.

''It's great to welcome you back to Centre Court, @sachin_rt,'' Wimbledon wrote in a social media post.

The Centre Court announcer also acknowledged Tendulkar, highlighting his stature in cricket history and welcoming him warmly.

England's cricket captains Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, and former captain Joe Root were also in attendance, sitting just behind Tendulkar in the Royal Box.

The cricketers enjoyed the third-round match between Germany's Alexander Zevrev and the UK's Cameron Norrie.

Tendulkar, a regular at Wimbledon for many years, seemed to relish the moment.

