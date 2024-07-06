Karnataka Unveils Coastal Tourism Calendar for Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday unveiled a coastal tourism calendar for Dakshina Kannada district, aiming to attract tourists throughout the year, including during festivities. The launch event was hosted by the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council.

In his address, Minister Rao described this as the first step toward developing the district's tourism potential to match that of states such as Goa and Kerala. 'We must enhance facilities for tourists from within and outside the state,' he emphasized, while asserting the importance of maintaining law and order.

The state government is poised to support private investments in tourism development, Rao added. Lok Sabha member Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who inaugurated the accompanying web portal, highlighted its role in showcasing the district's culture and activities to a broader audience. He assured that the central government would also contribute to improving local tourist attractions.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan stated that promoting tourism in Dakshina Kannada is a key objective of the Coastal Karnataka Tourism Development Council and District Administration. The newly released event calendar includes details on festivals and events that can draw tourists year-round, with additional information accessible via the web portal.

