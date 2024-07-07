Emma Roberts Defends 'Madame Web' Amid Internet Criticism

Emma Roberts has come forward to defend the superhero film 'Madame Web,' expressing her disappointment at its reception amidst a prevalent internet culture that she believes trivializes creative efforts. The actress, known for her roles in 'American Horror Story' and her latest project 'Space Cadet,' candidly shared her positive experience working on 'Madame Web' and her admiration for director S.J. Clarkson.

"I personally really loved 'Madame Web.' I really enjoyed the movie," Roberts said in an interview with Variety. She added, "I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think, did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie." Reflecting on the film's backlash, which featured Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, and others, Roberts lamented how internet culture impacts public perception. "If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different," she asserted.

Roberts continued, "And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now." She acknowledged the unpredictability of audience reactions in the entertainment industry and emphasized the challenges in predicting a project's success. "Things work; things don't work. Everyone likes to act like they can predict if they're going to work or they're not. And the truth is, you can't," she explained. "Things do badly, and then they blow up later on TikTok. Things do well, but then you watch them, and you're like, 'This did well?'"

The actress expressed resilience amid criticism and public opinion volatility. "There is no secret," Roberts continued. "It's about doing something goodish and it hitting at the right time. Everything else is like a wish and a prayer. I'm not intimidated by failure, and I'm not intimidated by people having negative thoughts about something." Dakota Johnson has also reflected on her role, acknowledging the transformative nature of film projects in the industry. Despite critical scrutiny, Roberts remains steadfast in her support for the film and its creative team.

Meanwhile, her current project 'Space Cadet' is available for streaming on Prime Video, while 'Madame Web' is streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

