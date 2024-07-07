Majestic 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Unfolds in Ahmedabad

The 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath rolled out early Sunday morning in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, attracting a substantial number of devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present, performing crucial rituals to commence the occasion.

The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra, and sister Subhadra were traditionally pulled by members of the Khalashi community. The event took off from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in Jamalpur, adherent to the custom of Ashadhi Beej, the second day of the Hindu Ashadh month.

To maintain order and security, over 22,000 personnel were deployed, including 4,500 walking alongside the procession along its 16-km route. A variety of surveillance measures were also in place, such as balloon-mounted cameras and 1,733 body-worn cameras. Medical teams and ambulances were kept on standby to address any emergencies, ensuring a seamless and secure celebration.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)