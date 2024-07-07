Majestic 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Unfolds in Ahmedabad
The 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Ahmedabad, drawing large crowds of devotees. The event saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel perform rituals. Over 22,000 security personnel, drones, and cameras ensured safety and surveillance along the 16-km route.
- Country:
- India
The 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath rolled out early Sunday morning in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, attracting a substantial number of devotees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present, performing crucial rituals to commence the occasion.
The chariots of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra, and sister Subhadra were traditionally pulled by members of the Khalashi community. The event took off from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in Jamalpur, adherent to the custom of Ashadhi Beej, the second day of the Hindu Ashadh month.
To maintain order and security, over 22,000 personnel were deployed, including 4,500 walking alongside the procession along its 16-km route. A variety of surveillance measures were also in place, such as balloon-mounted cameras and 1,733 body-worn cameras. Medical teams and ambulances were kept on standby to address any emergencies, ensuring a seamless and secure celebration.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches Ambitious Polio Vaccination Campaign
Attack by PM Modi, Amit Shah on Constitution is not acceptable, says Rahul Gandhi
Home Minister Amit Shah takes oath as Lok Sabha member.
Attack on Constitution by PM Modi, Amit Shah not acceptable, that's why we held copies of Constitution: Rahul Gandhi on oppn protest.
"Meeting held to speed up pace of work in Uttarakhand," CM Dhami after meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah