PM Modi Greets Nation on Rath Yatra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the commencement of the sacred Rath Yatra. Modi expressed reverence to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and wished for His blessings on everyone through a message posted on X. Rath Yatra is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation as the sacred Rath Yatra commenced on Sunday.
In a heartfelt message posted on X, Modi said, ''Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us.''
The Rath Yatra, a festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance across India.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha: Thousands of devotees gather in Puri to witness 'Snana Yatra' of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra
Thousands Flock to Puri for Lord Jagannath's Sacred Bathing Ritual
"I came here to join 'snana yatra', Lord Jagannath unites people," Russian devotee in Odisha on Deva Snana Purnima
After announcing nephew Akash Anand as successor, Mayawati gives him her blessings
Odisha: Devotees throng Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri on Snana Purnima