PM Modi Greets Nation on Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the commencement of the sacred Rath Yatra. Modi expressed reverence to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and wished for His blessings on everyone through a message posted on X. Rath Yatra is a significant festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 09:21 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation as the sacred Rath Yatra commenced on Sunday.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Modi said, ''Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us.''

The Rath Yatra, a festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance across India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

