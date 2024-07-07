PM Modi Greets Nation on Rath Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation as the sacred Rath Yatra commenced on Sunday.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, Modi said, ''Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us.''

The Rath Yatra, a festival dedicated to Lord Jagannath, holds immense cultural and spiritual significance across India.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)