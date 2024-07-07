Majestic Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Begins in Puri

The ceremonial 'Pahandi' ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra commenced around 11 am on Sunday at the Puri temple.

Amid 'Jai Jagannath' chants, the reverberating sounds of gongs, conches, and cymbals filled the air as Lord Sudarshan was first escorted to Darpadalan, the chariot of Devi Subhadra. Following Lord Sudarshan, Lord Balabhadra was taken to his Taladhwaja chariot, and Goddess Subhadra was brought to her Darpadalan chariot in a special procession by servitors.

Finally, Lord Jagannath was moved towards the Nandighosa chariot in a ceremonial procession amid the resonating sounds of gongs. Descending from the 'Ratna Sinhasana,' the bejewelled throne, the three deities were taken out of the temple down the 22 steps known as 'Baisi Pahacha' through the Lion's Gate in an elaborate royal ritual called 'Pahandi'.

After customary rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and 'Mailam,' the three majestic chariots now stand tall in front of the Singha Dwar of the temple, facing east towards the Gundicha temple. As per schedule, the Chherapahanra of the chariots by Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb is set for 4 pm. The pulling of the chariots is scheduled to start at 5 pm, with Lord Balabhadra leading in Taladhwaja, followed by Devi Subhadra in Darpadalana, and Lord Jagannath in Nandighosa.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees have thronged the pilgrim town of Puri to witness this annual event. Special arrangements have been made as President Droupadi Murmu will also witness the Rath Yatra, a two-day affair after 53 years.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)