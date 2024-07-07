Left Menu

Unique Rituals Highlight Odisha's Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra in Odisha's Jajpur district is distinguished by unique traditions. At Dharmasala, the local IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak performed the chariot sweeping ritual, while in Gadamadhupur, Aparna Dhir Singh Bharadwaj, a royal descendant, led the rituals, marking a shift in a 400-year-old family tradition. The event also features one of the longest chariot processions in the state.

The annual Rath Yatra in Dharmasala, Jajpur district, Odisha, features unique rituals involving the local police chief. IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak ceremonially swept the chariot, escorted by a decorated vehicle from his police station to the Jagannath temple. 'It is a great privilege for me to serve the Lord,' Nayak shared.

Elsewhere in Gadamadhupur, Aparna Dhir Singh Bharadwaj of the royal family performed the traditional rites, marking a departure from a 400-year-old tradition following her father's death. Aparna, the first woman to do so in five years, said she embraced the role with dedication.

The Rath Yatra at Chhatia is notable for its long procession, with devotees pulling the chariots over 12 km. Police personnel also actively participated to ensure the procession's smooth passage, highlighting the community's collective effort.

