Unique Rituals Highlight Odisha's Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra in Dharmasala, Jajpur district, Odisha, features unique rituals involving the local police chief. IIC Tapan Kumar Nayak ceremonially swept the chariot, escorted by a decorated vehicle from his police station to the Jagannath temple. 'It is a great privilege for me to serve the Lord,' Nayak shared.

Elsewhere in Gadamadhupur, Aparna Dhir Singh Bharadwaj of the royal family performed the traditional rites, marking a departure from a 400-year-old tradition following her father's death. Aparna, the first woman to do so in five years, said she embraced the role with dedication.

The Rath Yatra at Chhatia is notable for its long procession, with devotees pulling the chariots over 12 km. Police personnel also actively participated to ensure the procession's smooth passage, highlighting the community's collective effort.

