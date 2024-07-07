Ambani Wedding Brings Global Spotlight to Banarasi Sarees with Star-Studded Celebrations

The Ambani family is gearing up for a grand wedding, which promises to be a celebration rich in heritage and elegance, starring the famous Banarasi sarees from Kashi. Nita Ambani, the wife of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has meticulously selected these exquisite sarees, reflecting their global acclaim following the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The inclusion of Kashi's Banarasi saree in the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative by the Yogi government has significantly elevated the craftsmanship of local artisans on the global stage. This recognition has broadened the saree's appeal across various sectors, including Bollywood and international elite, reaffirming its timeless charm.

Nita Ambani's selection of these sarees for her son's wedding underscores their cultural importance and enduring elegance. During her recent visit to Varanasi, she personally explored local saree shops and engaged with weavers, witnessing the intricate handiwork involved in crafting each Banarasi masterpiece.

Padma Shri awardee Dr. Rajni Kant, a GI expert, emphasized the saree's exclusive use of handloom silk, a feature that greatly impressed Nita Ambani and is expected to enhance its global appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have been instrumental in promoting GI and ODOP products, positioning artisans as ambassadors of India's rich heritage globally.

Saree traders and exporters, such as Praveen Agrawal, noted that the ODOP status granted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rejuvenated Banarasi sarees, breathing new life into this ancient craft and its skilled weavers. The display of Banarasi sarees at the Ambani family wedding is set to capture international attention once again, revitalizing the global market for these exquisite creations.

Amit Shevaramani, owner of Suvidha Sarees and a young entrepreneur, expressed optimism that the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son will elevate Banarasi sarees to unprecedented heights among top industrialists, celebrities, and leaders worldwide, creating new opportunities for skilled artisans. Recently, Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a mass wedding event for 50 underprivileged couples, marking the beginning of their son Anant's wedding to Radhika. Their other children, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, along with Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal, were also in attendance.

The Ambani family's celebrations also included a Sangeet Ceremony, featuring a dazzling performance by global pop star Justin Bieber. Earlier in the year, the couple held a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, drawing a star-studded guest list from around the world, including business leaders, state heads, and Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities.

Among the distinguished attendees were Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump. Indian corporate magnates such as Gautam Adani, Nandan Nilekani, and Adar Poonawala, along with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, were also present. Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev added a touch of serenity to the celebrations.

Bollywood's elite, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, added glamour to the festivities. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was a breathtaking performance by pop sensation Rihanna, marking her debut performance in India.

The theme 'A Walk on the Wildside' with 'jungle fever' added a creative flair, leaving guests in awe, followed by 'Mela Rouge,' celebrating South Asian culture. The three-day extravaganza also featured world-renowned illusionist David Blaine, who mesmerized guests with his incredible acts.

Bollywood stars and family members joined in the sangeet performances, with a special appearance by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, captivating the audience. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)