Rolling Stones Rock the Ozarks: A Hidden Gem in Ridgedale

When the Rolling Stones close out their North American 'Hackney Diamonds' tour on July 21, their concert venue will starkly contrast the bustling cities they have visited. The rock legends will perform in Ridgedale, Missouri, a town of fewer than a thousand residents.

The concert will take place at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, a 20,000-seat amphitheater nestled in the Ozark mountains, overlooking Table Rock Lake. Opened in May, the venue has already hosted American country music stars and was developed by Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

Morris, an Ozarks native, expressed his desire to share this natural beauty with others. Venue proceeds go toward conservation efforts in the region.

Landing the Stones was a serendipitous result of Morris's love for fishing and a two-decade-old favor from Chuck Leavell, a longtime Stones musician. A chance fishing trip twenty years ago led to this landmark event. Mick Jagger and his iconic bandmates are set to bring their critically-acclaimed performance to this unique location.

Thunder Ridge aims to offer an experience similar to other outdoor venues like Red Rocks and The Gorge. Morris's enthusiasm for the July 21 concert is palpable, saying he'd attend if he's 'kicking.'

