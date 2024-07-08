Kerala Engineer Peddles Across Continents to Promote Global Causes

Fayis Asraf Ali, a 37-year-old engineer from Kerala, recently completed a major long-distance cycling challenge, spanning nearly 22,000 kilometers and crossing 30 countries from India to the UK. He took up cycling for fitness a few years ago but has turned it into a mission to promote multiple social causes.

Starting his journey on Independence Day in August 2022, Ali cycled for 450 days, ending his voyage last month at London's iconic Tower Bridge. His route included 30 countries such as Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and European nations like Germany and France. His mission, titled "Ecowheelers," aims to raise awareness about zero carbon emissions, fitness, healthcare, and more.

Ali, who is also an electronics and communications engineer, has already spoken at numerous educational institutions to spread his message. Supported by sponsors like Para John and Emirates First, Ali is now planning a similar expedition across America.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)