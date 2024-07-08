Left Menu

Kerala Engineer Peddles Across Continents to Promote Global Causes

A 37-year-old engineer from Kerala, Fayis Asraf Ali, cycled 22,000 km through 30 countries to raise awareness on various social causes. Starting in August 2022, Ali completed his journey at London's Tower Bridge. He aims to continue his mission with an American trek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 18:06 IST
Fayis Asraf Ali, a 37-year-old engineer from Kerala, recently completed a major long-distance cycling challenge, spanning nearly 22,000 kilometers and crossing 30 countries from India to the UK. He took up cycling for fitness a few years ago but has turned it into a mission to promote multiple social causes.

Starting his journey on Independence Day in August 2022, Ali cycled for 450 days, ending his voyage last month at London's iconic Tower Bridge. His route included 30 countries such as Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and European nations like Germany and France. His mission, titled "Ecowheelers," aims to raise awareness about zero carbon emissions, fitness, healthcare, and more.

Ali, who is also an electronics and communications engineer, has already spoken at numerous educational institutions to spread his message. Supported by sponsors like Para John and Emirates First, Ali is now planning a similar expedition across America.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

