Singer Armaan Malik Addresses Name Confusion with Bigg Boss Contestant

Singer Armaan Malik on Monday clarified that he has no connection with a controversial YouTube creator who shares his name and is currently a contestant on 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'. The contestant is notably in the spotlight for being married to two women -- Payal and Kritika. Payal was eventually evicted from the show.

In a post on X, the 28-year-old singer urged people to cease tagging him in social media posts that have no relation to him. 'Hi everyone. I've been trying to overlook an issue for a while now, but it seems to be getting out of hand at this point and I have to address it,' he wrote.

He explained that the YouTube creator, previously known as Sandeep, changed his name to Armaan Malik, causing widespread confusion. The singer made it clear that he has no connection to the YouTuber and doesn't endorse him or his lifestyle. He urged his community to help him resolve the misleading confusion damaging his reputation. 'Please stop tagging me in posts about anything related to him. Thank you for your understanding and support,' Malik concluded.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)