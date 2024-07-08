Left Menu

Karan Johar Highlights Creative Crisis in Bollywood Amidst Rising Star Remunerations

Filmmaker Karan Johar discusses the current creative crisis in the Hindi film industry, highlighting rising star remunerations and altering audience preferences. Drawing attention to the industry's dramatic challenges, Johar insists that directors need to adapt to the changing taste of heartland India to achieve success.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has voiced concerns about the creative crisis gripping the Hindi film industry. Speaking to journalist Faye D'Souza, Johar explained how rising star remunerations and rapidly changing audience tastes have led to a dramatic decline in box office numbers over the past six months.

Johar emphasized the importance of understanding the audience's evolving sensibilities, especially in the heartland of India. He noted that big-budget films with top stars often fail despite hefty investments due to a disconnect with the audiences' preferences.

Additionally, Johar revealed that filmmakers are increasingly cautious, with legal departments scrutinizing scripts beforehand to avoid potential litigation. Despite these challenges, he remains committed to telling compelling stories while navigating the complex dynamics of modern Bollywood.

