Left Menu

Suniel Shetty Gears Up for Multiple Exciting Projects Including 'Welcome 3'

Actor Suniel Shetty is set to feature in numerous intriguing projects including 'Welcome 3' and 'The Legend of Somnath'. Shetty expressed his enthusiasm about these roles, highlighting his upcoming ventures like 'Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Nanda Devi'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:33 IST
Suniel Shetty Gears Up for Multiple Exciting Projects Including 'Welcome 3'
Actor Suniel Shetty (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Suniel Shetty has an array of promising projects on the horizon. From 'Welcome 3' to 'The Legend of Somnath', Shetty will be showcasing his versatile acting skills in various roles.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty revealed, 'In the coming months, I will be seen in 'The Legend of Somnath'. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made with only some VFX work pending. I also have 'Welcome to the Jungle' and a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate.'

'Nanda Devi' is rumored to be an 'explosive thriller'. Having a career spanning over three decades, Shetty has starred in iconic movies such as 'Dilwale', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Krishna', 'Vinashak', 'Dhadkan', 'Hera Pheri', 'Hulchul', and 'Main Hoon Na'. Fans are eagerly anticipating his reunion with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

'Welcome 3' is the third installment of the successful franchise 'Welcome', which included stars like Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. The second part, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, saw John Abraham and Shruti Haasan taking the lead roles. Both films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

'Welcome 3' is set to hit theaters this December. The movie's announcement came on Akshay Kumar's birthday last year with a promotional video. Akshay, in his social media post, stated, 'Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024.'

The promotional video featured Akshay and the cast performing an acapella routine. Additionally, on Monday, Suniel Shetty made a public appearance in Indore for the launch of Oud.by.Idol, a Dubai-based perfume brand. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024