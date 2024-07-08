Suniel Shetty Gears Up for Multiple Exciting Projects Including 'Welcome 3'

Actor Suniel Shetty has an array of promising projects on the horizon. From 'Welcome 3' to 'The Legend of Somnath', Shetty will be showcasing his versatile acting skills in various roles.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty revealed, 'In the coming months, I will be seen in 'The Legend of Somnath'. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made with only some VFX work pending. I also have 'Welcome to the Jungle' and a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate.'

'Nanda Devi' is rumored to be an 'explosive thriller'. Having a career spanning over three decades, Shetty has starred in iconic movies such as 'Dilwale', 'Mohra', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Krishna', 'Vinashak', 'Dhadkan', 'Hera Pheri', 'Hulchul', and 'Main Hoon Na'. Fans are eagerly anticipating his reunion with Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

'Welcome 3' is the third installment of the successful franchise 'Welcome', which included stars like Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. The second part, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, saw John Abraham and Shruti Haasan taking the lead roles. Both films were directed by Anees Bazmee.

'Welcome 3' is set to hit theaters this December. The movie's announcement came on Akshay Kumar's birthday last year with a promotional video. Akshay, in his social media post, stated, 'Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) #WelcomeToTheJungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December 2024.'

The promotional video featured Akshay and the cast performing an acapella routine. Additionally, on Monday, Suniel Shetty made a public appearance in Indore for the launch of Oud.by.Idol, a Dubai-based perfume brand. (ANI)

