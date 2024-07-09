Left Menu

Disney Announces Sequel to Cult Classic 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Disney is developing a sequel to the 2006 hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada.' The original cast included Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. The new movie will explore the high fashion world, focusing on Miranda Priestly amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.

Fans of the iconic 'The Devil Wears Prada' can rejoice as Disney is set to develop a sequel to the 2006 hit film. The original starred Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and it remains a fan-favorite drama adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name.

Directed by David Frankel, the original story followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate who becomes the assistant to one of New York's most influential magazine editors, Miranda Priestly (Streep). The job turns her life upside down as she navigates her demanding boss's rigorous schedule.

The film's screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, is reportedly in talks to join the project again. While details about the new star cast remain undisclosed, it is unclear whether actors from the original film will return, according to Variety.

The sequel will reportedly follow Priestly as she navigates her career during the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces Emily Charlton (Blunt), now a high-powered executive at a luxury group.

'The Devil Wears Prada' originally earned USD 326.7 million worldwide, secured a Golden Globe for Meryl Streep as Best Actress in a Comedy, and acquired cult status over the years with scenes and dialogues permeating internet memes and reels. The original cast also included Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, and Gisele Bundchen.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

