Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Celebrate T20 World Cup Win at Kapu Marigudi Temple

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Divisha Shetty visited Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi to offer a special puja in celebration of India’s T20 Cricket World Cup victory. Their visit coincided with their eighth wedding anniversary, which they celebrated by cutting a cake at Mangalore airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udupi | Updated: 09-07-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 14:20 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Celebrate T20 World Cup Win at Kapu Marigudi Temple
Suryakumar Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment of cultural homage and personal celebration, Team India's dynamic batsman Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Divisha Shetty, visited the Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district on Tuesday. The couple offered a special puja to commemorate India's T20 Cricket World Cup triumph.

Arriving in Mangalore on Monday, Yadav and Shetty marked their eighth wedding anniversary by cutting a celebratory cake at the airport. Shetty, hailing from Dakshina Kannada, had vowed to visit the temple if India clinched the T20 World Cup. Fulfilling her promise, she and Yadav offered jasmine flower garlands to the deity Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for their family.

At the temple, Shetty conversed in Tulu, engaging with the temple authorities, while Yadav gave it a try, delighting those present. The temple officials also briefed Yadav about the temple's rich history and the new Kapu Mariyamma temple project in Haveri district, which is nearing completion with significant progress on various structures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024