Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Celebrate T20 World Cup Win at Kapu Marigudi Temple

In a moment of cultural homage and personal celebration, Team India's dynamic batsman Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Divisha Shetty, visited the Kapu Marigudi temple in Udupi district on Tuesday. The couple offered a special puja to commemorate India's T20 Cricket World Cup triumph.

Arriving in Mangalore on Monday, Yadav and Shetty marked their eighth wedding anniversary by cutting a celebratory cake at the airport. Shetty, hailing from Dakshina Kannada, had vowed to visit the temple if India clinched the T20 World Cup. Fulfilling her promise, she and Yadav offered jasmine flower garlands to the deity Kapu Mariyamma and sought blessings for their family.

At the temple, Shetty conversed in Tulu, engaging with the temple authorities, while Yadav gave it a try, delighting those present. The temple officials also briefed Yadav about the temple's rich history and the new Kapu Mariyamma temple project in Haveri district, which is nearing completion with significant progress on various structures.

