Asia Cup 2026: A Prelude to the T20 World Cup

Cricket enthusiasts can gear up for an exciting Asia Cup this September, set to act as a precursor for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.

India, holding the hosting rights, may choose a neutral location like the UAE or Sri Lanka due to geopolitical tensions with Pakistan. The Asian Cricket Council has hinted at thrilling matches, particularly the much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown.

Eight teams, including regional powerhouses like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, are set to compete. The event is poised to reenergize cricket fans ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, with India aiming to extend their successful title run in the Asian tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)