Asia Cup 2026: A Prelude to the T20 World Cup
The Asia Cup, a preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup, is expected to take place in September at a neutral venue, despite India's hosting rights. The tournament will feature eight teams, with the India-Pakistan rivalry being a highlight. It could be hosted in the UAE or Sri Lanka.
- Country:
- India
Cricket enthusiasts can gear up for an exciting Asia Cup this September, set to act as a precursor for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup.
India, holding the hosting rights, may choose a neutral location like the UAE or Sri Lanka due to geopolitical tensions with Pakistan. The Asian Cricket Council has hinted at thrilling matches, particularly the much-anticipated India-Pakistan showdown.
Eight teams, including regional powerhouses like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, are set to compete. The event is poised to reenergize cricket fans ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, with India aiming to extend their successful title run in the Asian tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Asia Cup
- T20 World Cup
- India
- Pakistan
- cricket
- UAE
- Sri Lanka
- Asian Cricket Council
- BCCI
- tournament
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Nears Top Spot in ICC Men's ODI Rankings as Cricket Rivals Intensify Battle
Adani Green Backs Out of Sri Lankan Wind Power Projects
Record-breaking Indian Fan Influx Energizes Australia's Cricket Summer
Adani Green Energy Backs Out of Sri Lanka Wind Projects
Asalanka's Heroics Propel Sri Lanka to Victory in ODI Series Opener