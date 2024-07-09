Left Menu

Gurmeet Choudhary's Singing Debut in 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary makes his singing debut with the series 'Commander Karan Saxena' on Disney+Hotstar. The actor, who plays a RAW agent in the series, sang the title track, feeling honored to pay tribute to the nation's heroes. The series is directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 20:32 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary's Singing Debut in 'Commander Karan Saxena'
Gurmeet Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has made his much-anticipated singing debut with the new series 'Commander Karan Saxena' on Disney+Hotstar, where he also stars as the lead character.

The 40-year-old actor, portraying a RAW agent, lends his voice to the title track of the show. Overcoming initial skepticism, Choudhary expressed immense pride and satisfaction in contributing to the series and paying homage to the heroes of the nation. He described the experience as surreal, stepping out of his comfort zone to take on the challenge of singing for the first time.

Amit Khan, the writer behind the character and the song, praised Choudhary's performance, noting his adeptness and versatility. Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, 'Commander Karan Saxena' also features Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles. The series released on July 8 and is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, featuring a title track composed by Bharat-Saurabh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024