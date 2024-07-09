Gurmeet Choudhary's Singing Debut in 'Commander Karan Saxena'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has made his much-anticipated singing debut with the new series 'Commander Karan Saxena' on Disney+Hotstar, where he also stars as the lead character.

The 40-year-old actor, portraying a RAW agent, lends his voice to the title track of the show. Overcoming initial skepticism, Choudhary expressed immense pride and satisfaction in contributing to the series and paying homage to the heroes of the nation. He described the experience as surreal, stepping out of his comfort zone to take on the challenge of singing for the first time.

Amit Khan, the writer behind the character and the song, praised Choudhary's performance, noting his adeptness and versatility. Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions, 'Commander Karan Saxena' also features Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles. The series released on July 8 and is now available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar, featuring a title track composed by Bharat-Saurabh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)