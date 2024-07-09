Additional Charges Loom for Harvey Weinstein as New Allegations Surface

Prosecutors are ramping up investigations into additional violent sexual assaults allegedly committed by Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood movie mogul. In a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutor Nicole Blumberg revealed that these new allegations are still within the statute of limitations to be charged as crimes.

Weinstein was found guilty of rape in 2020, marking a significant milestone for the #MeToo movement. However, his conviction was overturned by New York state's highest court in April. Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, criticized the move to introduce new victims into the case, calling it unfair.

'Once again we have a hotline: '1-800 Get Harvey,' Aidala stated in court.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)