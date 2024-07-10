Alec Baldwin Faces Trial, Hollywood Mergers, and Rolling Stones' Ozarks Gig: Current Entertainment Updates

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Events leading to Alec Baldwin 'Rust' shooting trial

Alec Baldwin's upcoming trial, stemming from the fatal 2021 'Rust' shooting, will focus on the intricacies of the Colt .45 revolver he used. This incident, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza, marks Hollywood's first on-set fatality in 30 years.

'Twisters' film thrill-packed and science-backed, its stars say

The highly-anticipated 'Twisters' film, a modern sequel to the 1996 hit 'Twister,' brings deadly tornadoes and scientific intrigue back to the big screen. The makers emphasize it as an updated extreme weather tale for contemporary audiences.

Factbox-Paramount, Skydance merger deal turns spotlight on top Hollywood studios

Skydance Media and Paramount Global have finalized a merger, spotlighting top Hollywood studios. The deal, which includes Skydance acquiring a controlling stake in Paramount's parent company, National Amusements, is valued at $2.4 billion and followed months of intense negotiations.

How fishing led the Rolling Stones to perform in the Ozarks

The Rolling Stones will conclude their North American tour in an unexpected venue: the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri. The picturesque Ozark mountains location contrasts sharply with the bustling cities typically associated with the band's concerts.

London festival showcases the variety of contemporary clowning

A London festival is celebrating contemporary clowning, featuring diverse acts ranging from divas to punk-rock enthusiasts. Running until July 26, the festival highlights physical performances from across Britain and beyond.

UK playwrights 'the two Joes' turn climate crisis into drama of hope

Affectionately known as 'the two Joes,' British playwrights Joe Robertson and Joe Murphy continue to draw inspiration from political and environmental issues. Their latest work, a sequel to 'Kyoto,' is currently in research stages and explores themes of hope amidst the climate crisis.

