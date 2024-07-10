Left Menu

'Indian 2' Release in Jeopardy as Madurai District Court Adjourns Case

The release of Kamal Haasan's anticipated film 'Indian 2' faces uncertainty as the Madurai District Court adjourns a case seeking to ban its release. The petition claims unauthorized use of Varmakalai techniques. The hearing has been postponed to July 11, with the film slated for release on July 12.

Poster of 'Indian 2' (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madurai District Court has adjourned the case seeking to ban the release of the highly anticipated film 'Indian 2', starring superstar Kamal Haasan. The sequel to the iconic 1996 movie 'Indian', directed by Shankar, boasts a star-studded cast including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Aasan Rajendran, the head teacher of Varmakalai, Martial Arts, and Research Academy in Madurai, has filed a petition against 'Indian 2'. Rajendran claims that Kamal Haasan consulted him for Varmakalai techniques during the making of the original 'Indian' and was duly credited. However, he alleges that 'Indian 2' utilizes these techniques without his permission, prompting his request to ban the film's release in theatres and on OTT platforms.

The case was heard on Monday before a judge in the Madurai District Court. The court has ordered the hearing to be adjourned to July 11 following the 'Indian 2' film crew's request for additional time to file a response to Rajendran's petition. Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Indian 2' is scheduled for release on July 12.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

