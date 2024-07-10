Left Menu

Superboys of Malegaon to Premiere at TIFF 2023

'Superboys of Malegaon', directed by Reema Kagti, will debut at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. The film, centered in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, explores themes of filmmaking and friendship. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, and is set to premiere on September 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:49 IST
Superboys of Malegaon to Premiere at TIFF 2023
  • Country:
  • India

'Superboys of Malegaon,' directed by Reema Kagti, is set to make its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the filmmakers announced.

TIFF, one of the most prestigious film festivals globally, will run from September 5 to September 15.

The film, set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, and inspired by real events, stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and written by Varun Grover, 'Superboys of Malegaon' will premiere on September 13.

'Superboys of Malegaon' offers a poignant yet uplifting portrayal of filmmaking and friendship. Key elements of the plot revolve around Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, who dreams of creating a locally inspired film, rallying his friends to turn it into reality.

The film, a Prime Video original, counts Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar among its executive producers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024