Superboys of Malegaon to Premiere at TIFF 2023

'Superboys of Malegaon,' directed by Reema Kagti, is set to make its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the filmmakers announced.

TIFF, one of the most prestigious film festivals globally, will run from September 5 to September 15.

The film, set in the small town of Malegaon, Maharashtra, and inspired by real events, stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

Produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and written by Varun Grover, 'Superboys of Malegaon' will premiere on September 13.

'Superboys of Malegaon' offers a poignant yet uplifting portrayal of filmmaking and friendship. Key elements of the plot revolve around Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, who dreams of creating a locally inspired film, rallying his friends to turn it into reality.

The film, a Prime Video original, counts Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar among its executive producers.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)