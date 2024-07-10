Global Imaging Elites Converge for Vision & Image Shanghai 2024

The 'Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024' will be hosted from August 7-9 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Covering nearly 80,000 square meters, the event will feature more than 400 exhibitors worldwide, showcasing the latest innovations in photographic and video equipment.

This event aims to provide a business and cultural exchange platform for the global imaging industry, promoting high-quality development and new consumer scenarios.

