Global Imaging Elites Converge for Vision & Image Shanghai 2024
The 'Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024,' part of the expansive 'Vision & Image Industry Shanghai,' will take place from August 7-9, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Featuring over 400 exhibitors, the event highlights innovations in photographic technology and aims to foster business and cultural exchanges within the imaging industry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:52 IST
China
- China
The 'Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024' will be hosted from August 7-9 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.
Covering nearly 80,000 square meters, the event will feature more than 400 exhibitors worldwide, showcasing the latest innovations in photographic and video equipment.
This event aims to provide a business and cultural exchange platform for the global imaging industry, promoting high-quality development and new consumer scenarios.
