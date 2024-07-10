Left Menu

Global Imaging Elites Converge for Vision & Image Shanghai 2024

The 'Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024,' part of the expansive 'Vision & Image Industry Shanghai,' will take place from August 7-9, 2024, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. Featuring over 400 exhibitors, the event highlights innovations in photographic technology and aims to foster business and cultural exchanges within the imaging industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 10-07-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 10:52 IST
Global Imaging Elites Converge for Vision & Image Shanghai 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

The 'Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024' will be hosted from August 7-9 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Covering nearly 80,000 square meters, the event will feature more than 400 exhibitors worldwide, showcasing the latest innovations in photographic and video equipment.

This event aims to provide a business and cultural exchange platform for the global imaging industry, promoting high-quality development and new consumer scenarios.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024