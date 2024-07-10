India's Sugarcane Revolution: Harnessing Plant-Based Vegan Leather

PETA India announced on Wednesday that India's status as a major global sugarcane producer presents substantial opportunities to expand the use of sugarcane-based vegan leather.

The organization emphasized that India's extensive sugarcane cultivation could be utilized efficiently with technology from PA Footwear P Ltd, a company focused on vegan leather alternatives.

India is the world's second-largest sugar producer, cultivating sugarcane on 55-60 million hectares.

PETA India highlighted the potential of PA Footwear P Ltd's technology to effectively use sugarcane waste.

In collaboration with the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, PA Footwear P Ltd developed Vegan Virya, a leather alternative primarily from sugarcane. The material has PETA-Approved Vegan certification.

PA Footwear Vice Chair Chinnasami Anbumalar explained that Vegan Virya comprises over 95% plant-based elements, mainly sugarcane bagasse, and contains 60% agro waste.

Several Indian companies, such as Virgio and Allen Solly, are moving toward sustainable vegan products.

PETA India's Chief Corporate Liaison Ashima Kukreja encouraged more companies to adopt vegan materials, highlighting the environmental impacts of leather and wool.

Other certified Indian retailers include Lusso Lifestyle, IMARS Fashion, and The CAI store.

Analysts believe that a shift toward vegan leather aligns with India's agricultural strengths and meets consumer demand for sustainable fashion.

