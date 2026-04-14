Alleged Abduction and Assault Rock Sugarcane Research Institute

A shocking incident has emerged from Shahjahanpur where a supervisor from the local sugarcane research institute was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.

The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media, showing the victim, Sachin Mishra, being abused by another man.

Police have registered an FIR following Mishra's complaint, identifying seven suspects, including Anuj Mishra, and are now probing the matter, with political connections reportedly influencing the case.