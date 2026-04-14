Alleged Abduction and Assault Rock Sugarcane Research Institute
Sachin Mishra, a sugarcane research institute supervisor, was reportedly abducted and assaulted by a group of men in Shahjahanpur. A viral video shows Mishra being abused. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating. The incident is linked to a family dispute involving influential individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident has emerged from Shahjahanpur where a supervisor from the local sugarcane research institute was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted.
The incident came to light after a video surfaced on social media, showing the victim, Sachin Mishra, being abused by another man.
Police have registered an FIR following Mishra's complaint, identifying seven suspects, including Anuj Mishra, and are now probing the matter, with political connections reportedly influencing the case.
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- abduction
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- Shahjahanpur
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- family dispute
- police
- FIR
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