Hollywood's Big Moments: From Alec Baldwin's Trial to 'Twisters' Revival

The entertainment world remains captivated as actor Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter begins, almost three years after the tragic shooting on the 'Rust' set that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Jurors in New Mexico, consisting of 12 main and four alternate members, are set to hear prosecution's arguments this week.

In other news, the 'Twisters' movie marks a return of tornadoes to the big screen, blending thrills and scientific accuracy in a contemporary take on the 1996 classic. Meanwhile, Skydance Media's merger with Paramount Global concludes with a $2.4 billion deal, spotlighting top Hollywood studios.

Argentina's national soccer team responded to Drake's $300,000 Copa America bet loss against the defending champions, highlighting a spirited social media exchange. The Rolling Stones chose an intimate setting in the Ozark Mountains for their final tour performance, while London doubles down on contemporary clowning at the annual Clown Festival. Lastly, British playwrights delve into climate crisis with a new work following the acclaimed 'The Jungle'.

