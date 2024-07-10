Left Menu

Hollywood's Big Moments: From Alec Baldwin's Trial to 'Twisters' Revival

Alec Baldwin's trial over the 'Rust' shooting incident begins nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' tragic on-set death. This entertainment digest also includes updates on 'Twisters,' Skydance-Paramount merger, Argentina's win over Drake's bet, Rolling Stones' unique concert, London clowning festival, and playwrights tackling climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:31 IST
Alec Baldwin

The entertainment world remains captivated as actor Alec Baldwin's trial for involuntary manslaughter begins, almost three years after the tragic shooting on the 'Rust' set that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Jurors in New Mexico, consisting of 12 main and four alternate members, are set to hear prosecution's arguments this week.

In other news, the 'Twisters' movie marks a return of tornadoes to the big screen, blending thrills and scientific accuracy in a contemporary take on the 1996 classic. Meanwhile, Skydance Media's merger with Paramount Global concludes with a $2.4 billion deal, spotlighting top Hollywood studios.

Argentina's national soccer team responded to Drake's $300,000 Copa America bet loss against the defending champions, highlighting a spirited social media exchange. The Rolling Stones chose an intimate setting in the Ozark Mountains for their final tour performance, while London doubles down on contemporary clowning at the annual Clown Festival. Lastly, British playwrights delve into climate crisis with a new work following the acclaimed 'The Jungle'.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

