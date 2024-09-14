Demi Lovato Opens Up About Relationship with Fiance Jordan Lutes at 'Child Star' Premiere

In a heartfelt revelation, singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato opened up about her engagement to songwriter Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes at the premiere of her directorial debut, Child Star, reported People. Lovato, who got engaged to Lutes in December 2023, described their relationship as 'everything.'

'You know, I've waited my whole life for him, and having him be a part of this just makes it that much sweeter,' Lovato expressed. 'It's very grounding to have a partner who is so supportive, so loving, and so caring,' she added, emphasizing how easy it is to stay centered with him. 'I just—I love him so much, and he treats me so amazingly.'

The couple, who made their relationship public in August 2022, dazzled at the event in matching black outfits. While Lovato sported a stylish black dress, Lutes opted for a black suit with a partially unbuttoned dress shirt. Discussing their future, Lovato remained coy about wedding plans, stating, 'I don't know. I can't tell you.'

Lovato and Lutes first crossed paths while co-writing Lovato's song Substance. Their latest public appearance was aimed at promoting Lovato's new film, which explores the experiences of past and present child stars. Lovato revealed her disassociation of success from self-worth, sharing that her relationship with Lutes fills her life with joy.

'I'm an introvert, but I love co-regulating with people who are really important to me,' Lovato remarked. 'First and foremost, my fiance, but also my best friends, my family, my dogs... I value and cherish love so much in my life. It means more to me than anything because that's truly what life is about: love.'

She continued, 'I try to spend as much time with the people important to me as I can, because careers and experiences are fleeting, but relationships with family and friends, those are here to stay. It's all about connection and spending time with loved ones.'

Child Star, directed by Demi Lovato and Nicola Marsh, premieres on Hulu on September 17, reported People. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)