Demi Moore on ‘The Substance’ and Body Image Challenges: 'A Time of Great Judgement'

Actor Demi Moore opened up about her latest film 'The Substance' and the societal pressure on women to meet 'perfect body' standards, reports People magazine. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Reflecting on the expectations for women's bodies in the 90s, Moore said, "Until and unless they are lean and thin, women are not considered appealing and perfect." She added that self-judgment and chasing perfection are not exclusive to women. Her character, Elisabeth Sparkle, mirrors these struggles in a scene where she scrutinizes her appearance before a date.

"We've all had moments where we're trying to fix something, and it just makes it worse," Moore stated. "We're so hyper-focused on what we're not. If we start to think our value is only in how we look, we're going to be crushed." She noted that today's social media era allows for anonymous judgment, which can be harsh and damaging.

Moore believes this judgment reflects personal unhappiness or a need for self-boost. "I've learned to just let it roll," she said. In 'The Substance', her character uses a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, underlining the intense pressures on women regarding body image and aging.

Directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Margaret Qualley, the film tackles themes like body image, societal expectations, and aging. It won the best screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. Moore also shared she's enjoying a phase of independence, with her kids grown up. "This is the most exciting time of my life," she remarked. 'The Substance' is set to release in theaters on September 20, according to People (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)