'Shogun' Reigns Supreme at Emmys; Trump Targets Taylor Swift

In entertainment news, Trump declared his 'hate' for Taylor Swift on Truth Social. 'Shogun' won best drama at the Emmys, marking a historic win for Japanese actors. The ceremony also honored diverse talents. Spain promotes the sets of 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:32 IST
'Shogun' Reigns Supreme at Emmys; Trump Targets Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a provocative social media post, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump declared his 'hate' for pop star Taylor Swift on Truth Social. This comes shortly after Swift endorsed his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

At the Emmy Awards, the historical drama 'Shogun' clinched the best drama series title, setting a record with 19 Emmy wins, and marking a landmark victory for Japanese actors Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Emmys celebrated diverse talent, highlighting achievements from Latino, LGBTQ+, and Japanese artists. Meanwhile, in Spain, movie enthusiasts diligently maintain the sets of 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

