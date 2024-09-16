Tragic Accident at Barawafat Procession: One Dead, Two Injured
During a Barawafat procession, a high-tension power line caused a tragic accident in the Banda area. One man died, and two others were critically injured when the pole they were carrying came into contact with the power line. Authorities are investigating the incident.
A fatal accident occurred during a Barawafat procession in the Banda area as a high-tension power line made contact with a pole being carried by participants, police reported.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh S stated that the incident happened when the procession arrived at Kunwarpur Rati from Muradpur village. A tractor-trolley with a DJ system and a flag-holding individual aboard made contact with the power line, causing an electric shock.
Three individuals were rushed to the hospital where 40-year-old Nazir died, while Chhote Lalla and Kasim remain in critical condition. Despite the tragedy, the procession resumed under police supervision and an investigation is underway with police personnel stationed at the location.
(With inputs from agencies.)
