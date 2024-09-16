Left Menu

Tragic Accident at Barawafat Procession: One Dead, Two Injured

During a Barawafat procession, a high-tension power line caused a tragic accident in the Banda area. One man died, and two others were critically injured when the pole they were carrying came into contact with the power line. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:54 IST
Tragic Accident at Barawafat Procession: One Dead, Two Injured
incident
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred during a Barawafat procession in the Banda area as a high-tension power line made contact with a pole being carried by participants, police reported.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh S stated that the incident happened when the procession arrived at Kunwarpur Rati from Muradpur village. A tractor-trolley with a DJ system and a flag-holding individual aboard made contact with the power line, causing an electric shock.

Three individuals were rushed to the hospital where 40-year-old Nazir died, while Chhote Lalla and Kasim remain in critical condition. Despite the tragedy, the procession resumed under police supervision and an investigation is underway with police personnel stationed at the location.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024