Musical Fusion: Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran Light Up London Stage
Indian singer Arijit Singh shared the stage with British pop star Ed Sheeran at London's O2 Arena, creating a perfect moment for music lovers. Their collaborative performance of Sheeran's hit 'Perfect' became a social media sensation. Singh expressed gratitude on Instagram, and Sheeran's Asia and Europe tour continues to draw attention.
Indian singer Arijit Singh experienced a 'perfect' moment over the weekend when British hitmaker Ed Sheeran joined him on stage during his concert in London.
On Sunday, Singh performed at the fully packed O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, where Sheeran made a special guest appearance. The duo's rendition of Sheeran's love ballad 'Perfect' quickly went viral on social media.
Singh later shared pictures with Sheeran on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the London audience. Earlier this year, Sheeran performed in Mumbai during the final leg of his Mathematics tour, collaborating with Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. Singh's Sunday concert also featured his popular tracks such as 'Hawayein' and 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon'.
