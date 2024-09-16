Musical Fusion: Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran Light Up London Stage

Indian singer Arijit Singh experienced a 'perfect' moment over the weekend when British hitmaker Ed Sheeran joined him on stage during his concert in London.

On Sunday, Singh performed at the fully packed O2 Arena in Peninsula Square, where Sheeran made a special guest appearance. The duo's rendition of Sheeran's love ballad 'Perfect' quickly went viral on social media.

Singh later shared pictures with Sheeran on his Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the London audience. Earlier this year, Sheeran performed in Mumbai during the final leg of his Mathematics tour, collaborating with Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik. Singh's Sunday concert also featured his popular tracks such as 'Hawayein' and 'Tera Hone Laga Hoon'.

