Instagram Boast Lands History-Sheeter in Police Custody

A known criminal from Pune, Gajanan Marne, is facing legal trouble following the release of a provocative video on Instagram. The video, which featured another local criminal, Raja Ghaus, quickly went viral.

The footage depicted both men alleging dominance in their cities, with captions like 'King of Nagpur' and 'King Gajanan of Pune.' This prompted authorities to intervene swiftly.

The Nagpur cyber police have detained and arrested Ghaus after registering a case against both individuals under several sections, including those from Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The investigation remains ongoing, while Marne was previously detained for another offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)