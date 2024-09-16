Left Menu

Child Marriage Crisis in Indonesia: Cultural and Economic Pressures at Play

One in ten marriages in Indonesia involves a minor, predominantly affecting young girls and perpetuating cycles of poverty and lack of education. The government aims to reduce this rate to 8.74% by 2024, but faces significant challenges from cultural traditions, economic pressures, and lack of enforcement of child marriage laws.

An alarming one in every ten marriages in Indonesia involves individuals under 18, primarily affecting young girls and hindering their access to education and opportunities. Cultural, economic, and social pressures continue to perpetuate the practice, despite slow progress in reducing these rates.

West Java, East Java, and Central Java account for the majority of these cases, highlighting the need for urgent action to protect vulnerable young girls. Economic hardships and cultural traditions often lead impoverished families to view early marriage as a solution, despite the long-term disadvantages.

The Indonesian government aims to lower the child marriage rate to 8.74% by 2024, focusing on strengthening law enforcement and improving educational and healthcare resources. However, enforcement challenges and deep-rooted cultural norms remain significant obstacles to achieving this goal.

