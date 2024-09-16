Sohum Shah: From Small Town Dreams to Bollywood Stardom

Sohum Shah, who once dreamed of becoming the next Shah Rukh Khan, has charted his own remarkable journey in the film industry. Despite his admiration for Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan, Shah aims to craft his own unique identity in cinema.

In an interaction with PTI, Shah attributed his development to the influence of the three Khans, referring to them as his 'gurus.' He borrowed charm from Shah Rukh, sartorial sense from Salman, and a diligent work ethic from Aamir. Shah's career includes notable performances in 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad,' along with prominent roles on popular OTT platforms.

Shah's cinematic journey began with mainstream favorites like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum' but evolved towards a more diverse taste, inspired by global cinema. Despite his eclectic movie preferences, Shah still enjoys classic comedy films, which he often watches with his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)