Sohum Shah: From Small Town Dreams to Bollywood Stardom

Sohum Shah, originally aspiring to emulate Shah Rukh Khan, has carved his unique path in Bollywood. Influenced by Bollywood's triumvirate - Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan - he values charm, style, and work ethic. Shah's diverse roles in films like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad' showcase his versatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:22 IST
Sohum Shah, who once dreamed of becoming the next Shah Rukh Khan, has charted his own remarkable journey in the film industry. Despite his admiration for Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan, Shah aims to craft his own unique identity in cinema.

In an interaction with PTI, Shah attributed his development to the influence of the three Khans, referring to them as his 'gurus.' He borrowed charm from Shah Rukh, sartorial sense from Salman, and a diligent work ethic from Aamir. Shah's career includes notable performances in 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad,' along with prominent roles on popular OTT platforms.

Shah's cinematic journey began with mainstream favorites like Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hum' but evolved towards a more diverse taste, inspired by global cinema. Despite his eclectic movie preferences, Shah still enjoys classic comedy films, which he often watches with his family.

