Unified Growth: A New Vision for India's Development

Arunansh B. Goswami and Sumit Kaushik unveil their groundbreaking book, 'One Nation, One Agenda: Development,' offering a visionary manifesto for India's socio-economic progress. The book underscores the need for systemic reforms and embraces diverse fields, advocating for inclusive policies to uplift every segment of society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:51 IST
In a significant launch, Arunansh B. Goswami, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, and Sumit Kaushik, a Social Impact Consultant, revealed the cover of their highly anticipated book titled 'One Nation, One Agenda: Development.' This visionary manifesto seeks to be a landmark in India's socio-economic dialogue, addressing crucial areas like education, healthcare, environment, and more.

The book advocates for comprehensive reforms that integrate all sectors of Indian society. According to Goswami, India stands on the brink of transformative progress under the unified vision of 'One Nation, One Agenda,' proposing modernisation and equity as driving forces for the nation's future growth.

Kaushik emphasized the importance of addressing governance gaps and promoting a unified strategy to tackle key issues. The book serves as a comprehensive roadmap, urging diverse stakeholders to collaborate for a holistic and inclusive development, positioning India as a global leader in redefining growth paradigms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

