Influencers Rally to Revive Wayanad Tourism After Landslide Setback

Over two dozen social media influencers will support Wayanad's tourism, hit by landslides. As part of the 'My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever' campaign, they will promote the district's attractions. Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will launch the official video. The aim is to revive the tourism sector and attract global visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Over two dozen social media influencers will converge in Wayanad on Tuesday to extend support to the district's tourism activities, which were affected by devastating landslides.

This action is part of promotional activities for Kerala Tourism's new campaign, 'My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever,' aimed at attracting holidaymakers worldwide.

Tourism and Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will launch the official video of 'My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever' and hold discussions with the influencers, a statement said here on Monday.

The vloggers will visit tourist destinations in the district and upload videos endorsing the beauty and safety of Wayanad, the statement added.

The hospitality industry witnessed large-scale booking cancellations after the tragedy, following a barrage of negative stories on social media.

'The tourism sector was hit badly, as many referred to the landslides as the Wayanad disaster, while it was limited to a small area,' Riyas said.

'It prompted many to cancel their travel plans, even to places several kilometers away from Chooralmala. It has affected the livelihood of many families.' He said the government had devised a plan for the tourism sector of Wayanad and implemented it, attracting large numbers of visitors to the hilly district since it came to power.

Following the aggressive campaign, the picturesque district emerged as a top destination, and owing to heavy rush, booking rooms during weekends in many resorts was difficult, it said.

Wayanad was also the first destination chosen for the 'Safe Kerala' campaign launched post the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, it lost its advantage after the tragedy and negative news spread, it added. The minister expressed hope that the 'My Kerala, Beautiful As Ever' campaign would boost tourism activities throughout the state.

'This is one of a series of activities that the Department of Tourism has planned as part of its innovative campaign worldwide to attract more visitors to God's Own Country,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

