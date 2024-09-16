Left Menu

Glasgow to Host Scaled-Down Commonwealth Games 2026 after Victoria Exit

The Scottish city of Glasgow is set to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew due to high costs. The event will be scaled down with fewer sports, and it will utilize existing venues. The UK and Scottish governments have ensured no public funds will be used.

Updated: 16-09-2024 20:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:37 IST
  • United Kingdom

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is poised to be announced as the host city for a scaled-down 2026 Commonwealth Games, a year after Victoria in Australia withdrew due to soaring costs, reports indicate.

Initially set to be hosted across multiple cities in Victoria, the event's future was thrown into uncertainty when the state announced its withdrawal in July 2023, citing an unsustainable rise in projected expenses. The Victorian government subsequently paid a compensation of AUD 380 million (around USD 256 million) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

However, Australian authorities have pledged a substantial multi-million-pound investment to support Glasgow's bid, reported to be nearly AUD 5 million. Glasgow, which efficiently hosted the games in 2014, is now close to confirming a scaled-back version featuring fewer sports, according to the BBC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

